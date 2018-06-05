CM asks Penang to give Putrajaya time to end bridge toll

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow assured state residents that the Pakatan Harapan government is committed to delivering the pledge contained in its election manifesto. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 5 ― Toll collections on the Penang Bridge will be abolished in time, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He assured state residents that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is committed to delivering the pledge contained in its election manifesto.

“The federal government is studying the ways to fulfil its election pledges so it will take time,” he said.

He said while abolishing toll collections for the first Penang Bridge was among promises made by Penang PH during the general election, the authority to do so was vested in the federal government.

Chow explained that Putrajaya’s prudence over moves that could worsen the country’s financial standing should be viewed positively.

He then said the Penang Pakatan Harapan will deliver its election promises over the full term.

“Unlike the federal PH election pledges with promises to fulfil it within 100 days, in Penang, we said we will fulfil it within the term so we will fulfil all our promises within this period,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Putrajaya would be able to deliver.

Chow’s predecessor, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, previously told Malay Mail the government was committed to abolishing tolls, but must wait until the country’s finances were in better state.