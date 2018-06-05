Apandi Ali accepts termination as AG

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who was given 30 days unrecorded leave from May 15, 2018, has accepted the government’s decision to terminate his service as AG. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has accepted the government’s decision to terminate his service as Attorney-General (AG).

“I accept any decision as the will of Allah SWT. Alhamdulillah,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp when asked on his termination this morning.

In a statement to Bernama dated June 4, Istana Negara Comptroller Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented to Mohamed Apandi’s termination of service as AG by the federal government.

He said Sultan Muhammad V had given his consent to the appointment of Tommy Thomas as the new AG in accordance with Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad nominated Thomas to replace Mohamed Apandi, 68, who was given 30 days unrecorded leave from May 15, 2018.

On May 14, Dr Mahathir said Mohamed Apandi had been asked to go on leave and Solicitor-General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek assigned to take over his duties with immediate effect.

Kelantan-born Mohamed Apandi was appointed as AG on July 27, 2015 replacing Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail whose tenure was terminated due to health reasons. ― Bernama