Penang civil servants to get RM1,000 Raya bonus

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to civil servants during a gathering at The Top in Komtar this morning, June 5, 2018. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 5 ― The Penang government announced today a RM1,000 bonus for all of its civil servants in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state’s finances is still in good order compared to the federal‘s financial situation.

“Though on the national front, we have to be on an austerity drive, in Penang, our financial situation is very healthy so I hereby announce a bonus of RM1,000 for all civil servants in the state,” he said in his speech during a gathering with the state’s civil servants at The Top in Komtar this morning.

The bonus will be disbursed to the total 3,600 civil servants in the state by next Wednesday.

This will bring the total bonus payout to RM3.6 million.

The bonus amount is higher than the bonus announced by the federal government which is RM400 and only meant for civil servants below grade 41.

Later in a press conference, state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said civil servants from both federal and state agencies are showing positive signs of cooperation after the 14th general elections.

He said the heads of departments from federal agencies are also attending state level government events such as the swearing in of the new chief minister and this morning’s gathering.

“Departments such as the National Registration Department and the education department also attended this morning’s gathering and this is very encouraging,” he said.

He said this showed cooperation between state and federal agencies.

He had earlier said in his speech that gatherings that saw officers from both state and federal agencies together will bring the civil service closer together.

He said this is a good time for the state agencies to realign and work together with federal agencies once again, just like they had before 2008.

“I hope that starting from now, both federal and state agencies will be present in all official events and programmes, there is no reason to separate the federal and state agencies anymore,” he said.