Volkswagen's next Golf R could get 400bhp

The current Golf R has 310bhp. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

WOLFSBURG, June 5 — The next-generation Golf R could be set to push the limits a little further, upping horsepower from the current 310bhp to around 400bhp, according to Volkswagen's sales and marketing chief, Jürgen Stackmann, speaking to Auto Express.

Speaking about the upcoming Golf R, Jurgen Stackmann said, “The R brand is going extreme. The role of R is that it can go beyond the rational; nobody needs a compact car with 400bhp, but is there a place [for it]? Certainly, and that's the turf of R.”

Indeed, 400bhp looks like it could be the new norm for sporty hatchbacks since, as well as Volkswagen's Golf R, Ford's Focus RS and the Mercedes AMG CLA 45 are also upgrading towards similar levels of power.

Full tech specs for the Golf R are yet to be revealed, even though it's likely that the new version's 400bph powertrain will feature the firm's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. As well as the Golf, the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan are also expected to land in sporty “R” models.

In May 2018, the manufacturer presented its most powerful Golf GTI yet, with a 290bph turbo engine and a top speed of 264kmph. — AFP-Relaxnews