Asian stocks trade mixed; treasury yields steady

Stocks pared gains in Japan, fell in Australia and fluctuated in Hong Kong and South Korea. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 5 — Asian stocks struggled for traction today after pacing a global rally as investors set aside protectionist fears in favour of optimism over the US economy. Ten-year Treasuries edged higher after fourth consecutive sessions of declines.

Stocks pared gains in Japan, fell in Australia and fluctuated in Hong Kong and South Korea. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index closed at its strongest since mid-March and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose to a record high helped by Microsoft Corp agreeing to buy coding site GitHub for US$7.5 billion (RM29.8 billion). US equity futures were little changed today. The dollar steadied against major peers.

Investors are renewing their focus on the US, after jobs figures Friday underscored the resilience of the world’s largest economy.

Coupled with easing fears of a euro-zone crisis, it pushed to the background concerns about trade that flared up again over the weekend. Still, trade tensions are likely to return to the fore again this week.

Group of Seven leaders meet in Quebec Friday, with the European Union and Canada threatening retaliatory measures unless President Donald Trump reverses course on new steel and aluminum levies.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude pared losses to trade around US$65 a barrel after an Opec committee stressed the need to ensure supplies can meet growing demand, adding to speculation the group will phase out its production cuts.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is out today. Tesla holds its annual shareholder meeting also Tuesday. US ISM non-manufacturing index out today.

Growth at US service industries probably improved in May for the first time in four months, indicating the economy is strengthening after a first-quarter slowdown, economists forecast. Reserve Bank of India rate decision tomorrow.

US trade balance and Australia GDP also out tomorrow.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with US President Trump at the White House to discuss the planned US summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Also on Thursday, euro-zone GDP. Turkey rate decision is due on Thursday. G-7 Leaders’ Summit starts in Quebec Friday through to June 9.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Topix index fluctuated as of 10:36 am Tokyo time. Kospi index fell 0.1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.1 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 109.90 per dollar. The euro was steady at US$1.1696.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 2.94 per cent. Australia’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 2.74 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 per cent to US$65.15 a barrel. Gold was steady at US$1,292.11 an ounce. — Bloomberg