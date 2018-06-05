Harry Styles, a dog and a chicken: A match made in heaven for Gucci

A screengrab from Gucci’s Instagram that features Harry Styles in the latest fashion campaign. — AFP pic

MILAN, June 5 — After months of teasing, Gucci has unveiled its long-awaited fashion campaign with Harry Styles.

The luxury Italian house has taken to Instagram to unveil a very British “Gucci Tailoring” campaign, featuring the ex-boyband star, a chicken and a fish and chip shop.

Shot on set in London, the campaign sees former One Direction member Styles rocking a series of sharp suits, sneakers and sandals for a visit to a local chippy. The images, which, according to Gucci, reference “a narrative sequence that echoes many famous photographs and scenes from British films,” sees the singer and actor bring his pet dog and chicken into the eatery before sharing his dinner with the animals.

The photos showcase new pieces from the house’s artistic director Alessandro Michele, including two three-piece suits, a “New Marseille” jacket with embroidered collar, a heritage wool pinstripe suit and a macro gingham sharkskin dressing gown worn as outerwear.

Gucci first teased the project on social media back in March, posting cryptic photos of Styles on the set of the campaign alongside a shaggy dog. The star has repeatedly rocked flamboyant Gucci suits on the red carpet over the course of his career, and his penchant for colourful motifs and sharp tailoring earned him the title “The Prince of Prints”, bequeathed by GQ Magazine in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews