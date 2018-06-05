Press gathers ahead of Rosmah’s appearance at MACC (VIDEO)

Media personnel gather at the MACC office in Putrajaya to await Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. ― Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — About 30 media personnel from local and foreign press have already assembled at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here to await Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who was ordered to present herself today.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is due to arrive at 11am for investigations on SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

On May 22 and 24, Najib was summoned by the MACC here to give his statement and explain the transfer of RM42 million from the SRC International account into his personal account.

The transfers were believed to part of the larger 1MDB corruption scandal.

Unlike the build up and media frenzy during Najib’s questioning, however, press activity was lower today and appeared slow as of 9.20am.

MACC officers were more strict with security today, however, allowing the media into the compound only at 9.30am.

They were also seen conducting body checks on media personnel and examining their bags before allowing entry.

MORE TO COME