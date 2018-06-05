Malay Rulers’ meeting over AG cancelled

Lawyer Tommy Thomas has been appointed as the new Attorney General. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers to discuss the post of the Attorney-General (AG) scheduled for today has now been cancelled, according to a spokesman.

The meeting has been overtaken by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s royal assent for senior lawyer Tommy Thomas to be appointed as the new AG.

The comptroller of the royal household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz issued a statement early this morning to confirm the appointment as well as Tan Sri Apandi Ali’s removal from the same position.

MORE TO COME