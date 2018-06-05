Ahmad Amsyar-Pandelela miss out on bronze medal at FINA World Cup

Ahmad Amsyar Azman and Pandelela Rinong Pamg (pic) picked up only 66.30 points to finish fourth at the 2018 FINA World Cup in Wuhan, China. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Ahmad Amsyar Azman and Pandelela Rinong Pamg missed out on the bronze medal for the mixed 3m & 10m team event at the 2018 FINA World Cup in Wuhan, China.

In the action at the Natatorium of Wuhan Sports Center tonight, the pair collected 373.60 points after six dives, just 1.05 points below bronze medalists David Dinsmore-Krysta Palmer (374.65) from the United States.

Ahmad Amsyar-Pandelela started-off well and ranked second till the fourth dive, however, luck was not on their side in the last dive, picking up only 66.30 points to finish fourth.

The gold medal of the event went to Chinese pair Chen Yiwen-Qiu Bo, who picked up 406.20 points followed by Ukrainian duo Sofiia Lyskun-Oleg Kolodiy (388.90).

Meanwhile, in the mixed 10m synchronized event, experienced national diver Leong Mun Yee who paired with the younger Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya, finished seventh with 273.90 points after five dives.

China once again won the gold medal through Si Yajie-Lian Junjie (353.31 points) followed by Caeli Mckay-Vincent Riendeau of Canada (301.20) for silver and Russians Valeriia Belova- Sergey Nazin (299.88) with the bronze.

On the second day of the world championship tomorrow, Pandelela will be in action in the women's 10m platform event, while Ahmad Amsyar will pair with Ooi Tze Liang for the men's 3m synchronised springboard event. ― Bernama