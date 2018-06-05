Netflix gives green light for Dolly Parton show

US country music singer Dolly Parton — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — An anthology series based on the music of country music star Dolly Parton is now in the works at Netflix.

The project will comprise of eight episodes in total, with each instalment to focus on one of Parton's famous tunes, and Parton herself on board as singer and songwriter, as well as executive producer and co-star on the show.

Commenting on the tie-up in a statement, Parton said: “As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music ... I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

A premiere date for the series has not been announced (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnewss