Magnolia cupcakery to give away free 'Carrie' cupcakes for show's 20th anniversary

A screenshot of the 'Carrie' cupcakes at Magnolia bakery.

NEW YORK, June 5 ― To mark a milestone anniversary of the debut of Sex and the City, Magnolia bakery ― which owes much of its global fame to the groundbreaking TV series ― is giving away free cupcakes at all their New York locations this week.

It's hard to believe, but it's been two decades since the world was introduced to the quartet of sassy New York women Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.

From Jimmy Choos to the Hermès Birkin bag, the fictional characters had a Midas touch that spilled over into the real world.

Cupcakery Magnolia is one of the benefactors of the series, when it was featured in a scene in which Carrie and Miranda discuss their burgeoning love interests circa Aidan and Steve.

On June 6, the bakery will be giving away 50 “Carrie” cupcakes ― vanilla cake with pink buttercream, garnished with a daisy flower ― with a purchase, at all nine of their locations between 12pm to 1pm, according to People.com.

Diehard fans can also try their hand at winning a dozen free cupcakes by recreating the park bench scene shot outside the bakery with Carrie and Miranda, posting it to Instagram and tagging @magnoliabakery.

Three winners will be chosen June 8. ― AFP-Relaxnews