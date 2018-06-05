Sorry or sorry you got caught? Kit Siang asks Khairy

Rather than paying lip service to the 1MDB scandal now, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang challenged Khairy to detail the measures he would propose to rid Umno and BN of the taint. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Khairy Jamaluddin’s reported apology over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal does not excuse his and Barisan Nasional’s previous silence on the corruption scandal, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP parliamentary leader called the Umno Youth chief’s apology “too little, too late”, adding that it served only to vindicate those such as Lim who repeatedly condemned BN and national leaders for ignoring the issue ahead of the 14th general election.

“But as Khairy has now admitted, there was not even a bleat from anyone of the 730-odd Umno/BN candidates about the evil and monstrosity of the 1MDB scandal.

“Najib believed that he could get away from full accounting for the 1MDB scandal in the 14th general election, by obfuscating and virtually censoring detailed examination and debate of what the US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions had described as ‘kleptocracy at its worst’,” Lim said in a statement.

Umno leaders had staunchly defended former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the corruption scandal, including repeatedly backing his assertion that a RM2.6 billion deposit in his personal account was a “donation” from an unnamed Arab royal.

Lim added that it was only by the fortune of Malaysians uniting against the scandal that the country was now able to tackle the scandal with the resources needed for the “heist of the century”.

Rather than paying lip service to the 1MDB scandal now, Lim challenged Khairy to detail the measures he would propose to rid Umno and BN of the taint.

Lim asked if Khairy would suggest that the new Umno leadership apologise to Malaysia over the 1MDB scandal as well as the Malay nationalist party’s role in allowing Malaysia to be dubbed a kleptocracy.

“Will all Umno/BN MPs support a motion in Parliament calling for full investigation of the 1MDB scandal to cleanse or purge Malaysia of the infamy, ignominy and iniquity of the 1MDB scandal?” Lim asked.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ordered a multi-agency investigation into 1MDB shortly after taking office.