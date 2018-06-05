Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Deserthawk and plug-in models on the way

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk — Picture courtesy of Jeep

DETROIT, June 5 — When FCA announces its latest five-year plan it provides a wealth of interesting news for the various brands under its umbrella, and Jeep is certainly getting its share this time around.

At FCA's Italian proving ground in Bolocco recently, Jeep Boss Mike Manley outlined plans for the brand that include the return of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates, a new Deserthawk trim level for the brand's various models, and every model getting electrified by 2021.

It has to be said that these five-year plans have to be taken as something of a realistic wish list rather than a genuine blueprint, as in a previous one we were already supposed to have an all-new Grand Cherokee and new range-topping Grand Wagoneer model by 2018. Both are still in the pipeline, of course, but just not as soon as the company had originally intended.

There's actually quite a lot going on at Jeep over the next few years as there are also plans to come to market with a pair of new three-row SUVs, a new-generation Renegade, and the long-awaited Scrambler pickup.

The current idea is for Jeep to be launching two new models each year between now and 2022. This includes no less than eight plug-in hybrids for Jeep's domestic North American market and a Level 3 autonomous vehicle to be launched by as soon as 2021.

Jeep's heritage is one of its strongest attributes as a brand, so it will be doubling down on its rugged image to help boost sales in what is already a booming market for the type of vehicles it traditionally specialises in.

FCA has a bold intention for one in every 17 utility vehicles sold around the world to be a Jeep by the end of 2018, and for the ratio to be considerably better than that by the end of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews