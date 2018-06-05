Can't afford to go away this summer? Here are the best staycation cities in the US

Orlando has been ranked top US staycation city. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 5 ― Budget or time constraints mean you'll have to vacation close to home this summer? A new report looked at 182 of the biggest cities across America to come up with a ranking of the best ― and worst ― staycation destinations in the US this year.

For the report, personal finance website Wallethub compared cities across three key metrics: recreation, food and entertainment and rest and relaxation.

Under the recreation category, for instance, authors looked at the ratio of public golf courses, swimming pools, parks, hiking and running trails and swimming pools per capita.

Considerations like the cost of going to the movies, bowling, nightlife options, museums, restaurants, coffee shops and beer gardens per capita were filed under food and entertainment, while the rest and relaxation category included considerations like spas and wellness centres per capita, along with the costs of a massage and beauty treatments.

The chart-topper this year comes as little surprise, given the number of family-friendly theme parks and attractions it boasts: Orlando is the No. 1 staycation spot in the US and is also ranked the top city in the food and entertainment category.

Rounding out the top five spots are equally bustling, dynamic city centers: Honolulu, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland.

Tough luck, however, for those who live in Oxnard, CA and Bridgeport, CT, which landed at the bottom of the list.

Here are a few other interesting factoids from the report:

Cities with the most swimming pools per capita: Tie between Cleveland, OH and Philadelphia, PA

Most tennis courts per capita: Chicago, IL

Most public golf courses per capita: Warwick, RI

Most zoos and aquariums: North Las Vegas, NV

Most ice cream and froyo shops: Orlando, FL

Most beer gardens: Portland, OR

Most coffee and tea shops: New York, NY

Most museums: Yonkers, NY

Most spas: North Las Vegas, NV

Top staycation cities

1. Orlando, FL

2. Honolulu, HI

3. Chicago, IL

4. Seattle, WA

5. Portland, OR

6. Tampa, FL

7. Las Vegas, NV

8. San Francisco, CA

9. San Diego, CA

10. Charleston, SC ― AFP-Relaxnews