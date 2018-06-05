Fresh trailer unveiled for Idris Elba‘s directorial crime film (VIDEO)

British actor Idris Elba — AFP pic

LONDON, June 5 — Studio Canal UK has unleashed a new trailer teasing Idris Elba‘s directorial debut Yardie, following the film's expected release in theatres on August 24.

The picture, which marks the actor's first project behind the camera, is set in Kingston and Hackney during the 1970s and 80s and follows the life of a young Jamaican man named D, played by Aml Ameen (via NME).

Scarred after witnessing his brother's murder, he enters a life of crime and is taken under the wing of a Kingston Don and music producer named King Fox (Sheldon Shepherd).

D eventually travels to London where he reunites with his childhood sweetheart and crosses paths with his brother's killer — and interaction which sets him on a revenge quest and culminates in a gang war. — AFP-Relaxnews