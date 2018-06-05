New study shows the potential health benefits of removing cars from European cities

New research has provided some insight into how health could be improved by removing inner city exhaust emissions. — AFP pic

MALMO, June 5 — New Swedish research has provided some indication of how health outcomes could be improved by removing cars from small European cities, finding that up to 4 per cent of premature deaths could be avoided each year.

Carried out by researchers at Lund University, Malmö University, and Umeå University, the team used Malmö as a case study for the research, a small city with a population of 326,092 which generally stays below the recommended EU threshold for small particles and nitrogen oxides annually.

As there is clear evidence that the mortality rate is even higher among people living in areas with more polluted air, the new study set out to estimate what would be the health effects of hypothetically decreasing air pollution concentrations in the city by removing polluting exhaust fumes.

The researchers used air pollution data and a Gaussian dispersion model to calculate levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the city. A Gaussian dispersion model is one of the oldest and perhaps most common models for calculating the dispersion of air pollution into the atmosphere.

The team estimated that removing exhaust emissions would result in an average reduction of 5.1μg/m3 in NO2, which would prevent 55-93 premature deaths (2-4 per cent of all cases) each year, 21 new cases of childhood asthma (6 per cent of all cases), 95 cases of childhood bronchitis (10 per cent of all cases), 30 hospitalisations for respiratory diseases, 87 dementia cases (4 per cent of all cases), and 11 cases of preeclampsia (11 per cent of all cases).

An average reduction in PM2.5 of 0.6 μg/m3 would prevent an estimated 2,729 days of sick leave and 16,472 days of reduced activity due to ill health in a year.

The researchers also added that as they have been very cautious in their interpretations, the effects of decreased air pollution would probably be even greater in reality.

“There is a tendency to believe that because we currently meet the environmental quality standards, our work is essentially done,” commented one of the study’s authors Anna Oudin.

“The limit value is to give EU citizens some protection against high levels of particles, but it does not represent a safe level. There is nothing to suggest that simply being below the limit value would have any health effects—on the contrary, we see negative effects even at levels below the EU value,” she adds.

Every year over 400,000 people in Europe die prematurely due to air pollution, with air pollution responsible for one in eight premature deaths worldwide say the researchers.

The results can be found published online in the journal Environmental International with a short summary of the findings also available on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews