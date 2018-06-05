Tommy Thomas is new AG

Lawyer Tommy Thomas has been appointed as the new Attorney General. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has given his consent to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s choice of senior lawyer Tommy Thomas as the Attorney General (AG).

In a statement issued by the comptroller of the royal household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, His Majesty had also agreed to the terms to terminate the incumbent Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who has since been put on garden leave.

“After taking into account the views of the Malay Rulers on the appointment of the AG, the Bumiputera rights, and the role of Malay Rulers Council under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty had agreed on the terms from the government to terminate Tan Sri Apandi Ali as the Attorney-General.

“His Royal Highness had also instructed in accordance to Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution upon the Prime Minister’s advice, has agreed on the appointment of Tommy Thomas as the Attorney General of Malaysia,” the statement read.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said His Majesty had expressed his concern over the recent media reports that were inaccurate and negative in nature that could jeopardise the peace and harmony of the country.

He said His Royal Highness also bears the responsibility to uphold the Federal Constitution and the rights of Malays and Bumiputera as well as protecting Islam.

“His Majesty called for all Malaysians to accept that the appointment of the AG should not raise a racial or religious conflict as all Malaysians have to be treated justly regardless of race and religion.

“This appointment still maintains the privileges and rights of the Malays and Bumiputera as well as the position of Islam as the Federal religion,” said Wan Ahmad Dahlan.

Earlier, PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding the appointment of Thomas as the AG.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, when contacted, confirmed that Anwar was at Istana Negara on Monday (June 4) night to resolve the impasse.