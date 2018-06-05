New C8 Corvette to be 1,000 horsepower, mid-engined hybrid, says report

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 — Picture courtesy of Newpress/Chevrolet

DETROIT, June 5 — It's already known that the next Corvette will break from tradition and morph into a mid-engined model, but it also appears there's also going to be an all-wheel drive hybrid boasting a reputed 1,000 horsepower.

That's according to America's Car and Driver website, which appears to have a wealth of inside knowledge about the next-generation Chevrolet Corvette and has been revealing some nuggets of information.

And the really good news is despite that incredible horsepower figure, Chevrolet is determined that the Corvette won't stray from its usual realm of affordability.

The body panels will remain largely made from fibreglass, but they'll be set on a spaceframe that will be mostly lightweight aluminum. The first variant to be launched will be the coupe, which will feature an updated version of the current car's 6.2-litre LT1 V-8 under the hood.

Although it will be slightly heavier than the current unit, the output should rise to somewhere around 500 horsepower, so an entry level C8 should be quicker than a current entry level C7.

Following on from there will be a 5.5-litre DOHC V-8 offering around 600 horsepower, but somewhere down the line there will eventually be a twin-turbo take on the 5.5-litre V-8 with an astonishing 800 horsepower.

That would push the Corvette seriously close to Dodge Challenger Demon territory, but Chevy is then really going to push the boundaries with the aforementioned hybrid.

Car and Driver insists that after a decent amount of time has passed and people have really begun to appreciate the 'Vette in its new format, a 200 horsepower electric motor will be added to that 5.5-litre V-8.

Sitting at the front where the engine used to be located and driving the front wheels, the electric motor will transform the Corvette into a mid-engined, all-wheel drive hybrid monster with somewhere close to 1,000 horsepower at its disposal.

What's perhaps just as astounding is the fact this incredible hypercar will be sold alongside the likes of the Malibu, Impala and Trax at regular Chevy dealerships, and could have the same warranty as any traditional Chevy.

It's hard to say what kind of price will be asked for this beast of Corvette, but it's probably safe to assume it will be considerably more affordable than a European model with anything close to the same kind of power and that demand will be off-the-scale. — AFP-Relaxnews