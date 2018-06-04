Open letter to Pakatan Harapan leaders — Concerned Malaysian

JUNE 4 — Dear Pakatan Harapan,

Congratulations on your recent win. However, I would like to bring to your attention a widespread disease that permeates our society and seemingly using our leaders to do so.

I recently came across a billboard that advertised a certain event with Tun Mahathir’s and deputy prime minister face — and heavily implied that they would be in attendance at this said event. This seemed innocuous enough but upon a second glance, this event was organised by a multi-level marketing company of the disgraced MBI.

I was very taken aback, to say the least, that Tun M would support such a company. However, upon checking, it turned out that Tun M was already in a different event at Langkawi — almost a hundred km from the MBI’s event.

While I am beyond relieve that Tun M had no connection with the event and was merely a victim of false advertising and misrepresentation (I hope), I also feel it is my civil duty to implore the government to take action against this bane to the society.

On their website there are numerous photos of the group founder posing together with previous leaders and even has an ex-law enforcement agency head as their advisor. Is this how they have been free from long arm of the law?

I was approached numerous times over the years and even more so recently to join MLM or pyramid scheme from a company that promises incredible returns. They promising me return Per Month of what EPF is paying me Per Annum. May be our new government can hire them to reduce the debt of our country. They introduced themselves from this company called BS Group. After some checking, I found out that it’s related to MBI.

Despite multiple charges against their parent company (MBI), the BS Group (really, the name is quite apt as all they do is BS) is still actively recruiting members and openly advertising to con people out of their hard-earned money. I found out that they have been recruiting members not only locally but also from other countries. How would Malaysia be known globally when (not if) this scheme collapse? We will be famous for the wrong reason again.

Why are the authorities not taking more actions and coming down harder on them? Is there any hidden hand protecting them? Everyone in BS Group and MBI should be brought to face the law as soon as possible. There should be no space for such a corrupt and illegal company to operate in the new Malaysia. Please, take action now.

This need to be stopped immediately.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.