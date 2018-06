Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia at Roland Garros, Paris June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 4 — German 12th seed Angelique Kerber reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time today with a 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Kerber, a former world number one and two-time major winner, will face top seed Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.

Kerber, who also made the last eight in 2012, had lost in the first round in Paris in the last two years. — AFP