Rais Yatim: Malay Rulers have no ‘designated’ role on AG appointment

Rais (left) backed Dr Mahathir’s choice of AG and said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should abide by Article 145 of the Constitution and appoint the AG on the advice of the prime minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim today said the Conference of Rulers does not play a specific role on deciding the nominee for the Attorney-General (AG) post.

In a tweet , the former Umno veteran said: “Majlis Raja-Raja Melayu (the Conference’s official title in Malay) has no designated role in the matter of who should be the AG.”

He, however, pointed out that it is within the rights of the Rulers to question the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for ‘delaying’ the appointment of the AG, after the incumbent Tan Sri Apandi Ali was ordered to go on 30-day unrecorded leave beginning May 15.

“They have every right to question the Agong why he conducted himself the way he did in delaying the appointment.

“Our King is beholden to uphold the Constitution in the manner that bespeaks rakyat’s voice,” he posted on the microblogging site.

Rais had previously backed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s choice of AG, senior barrister Tommy Thomas, saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should abide by Article 145 of the Constitution and appoint the AG on the advice of the prime minister.

“There is nothing wrong with Tommy Thomas. Stop this bickering when there are no legal grounds to bicker,” he tweeted earlier.

Former Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar also waded in the debate, calling for the monarch and the Pakatan Harapan government to find an amicable solution on the new AG’s appointment.

“Let us find a solution on the appointment of the AG for the sake of the well-being of our nation. It shouldn’t become a source of conflict between the palace and the government,” he tweeted .

At the moment, Solicitor-General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek is standing in for the AG post.