Bernama says Siti Kasim interview not cancelled, merely rescheduled

Bernama said it would communicate with her on the new date of the interview. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bernama News Channel (BNC) has clarified that it had not cancelled an interview programme with lawyer and activist Siti Zabedah Kasim, popularly known as Siti Kasim, earlier today.

BNC, in a statement issued tonight, said the news channel would communicate with her on the new date of the interview.

“As a responsible news channel, BNC has never turned down or cancelled any interview with any individual of different beliefs and background.

“BNC believes that in assisting the government in nation-building, every segment of the community should be given the opportunity to voice their aspiration over the 24-hour news channel which has been in existence since 2008,” it said.

BNC also expressed regret that the decision to reschedule the interview had created confusion and dissatisfaction among viewers, particularly Siti Kasim herself.

“We assured her that the channel will communicate with her on the new date of the interview,” the statement said. — Bernama