Schwartzman makes Roland Garros quarters with stunning fightback

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates winning his fourth round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at Roland Garros, Paris June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 4 — Argentinian Diego Schwartzman staged a thrilling comeback from two sets down to stun sixth seed Kevin Anderson and reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time today.

The 11th seed was totally outplayed in the first two sets, but twice broke Anderson when the South African was serving for the match en route to a 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 victory.

The 25-year-old, who also reached the quarter-finals at last year’s US Open, will face either 10-time champion Rafael Nadal or German Maximilian Marterer for a last-four place.

World number seven Anderson, who was looking to become the first South African man to make the last eight since Cliff Drysdale 51 years ago, has now lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros on four occasions. — AFP