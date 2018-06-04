Anwar to meet Agong tonight over AG appointment

Anwar said that the choice of Thomas as attorney-general by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must be respected as it is the latter’s prerogative. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tonight in a bid to resolve the deadlock surrounding the appointment of the new Attorney-General.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Anwar has already met with seven Rulers, including the Sultan of Johor last night, who reportedly sought assurances that Malay rights would be looked after despite the appointment of a non-Muslim attorney-general.

“My duty as a citizen with some influence is to discuss (with the rulers) and give them assurances. What I passed to them was that in 60 years, the royal families had worked with the leadership of Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“Now the situation has changed. But the constitution has not changed. The status of the Malay rulers has not changed. Matters (such as the appointment of the attorney-general) can be discussed and fleshed out,” Anwar reportedly told The Malaysian Insight.

Anwar was quoted further as saying that the choice of Thomas as attorney-general by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must be respected as it is the latter’s prerogative.

“The government’s priority to carry out a good job. (This) is the prerogative of the prime minister in a democratic system which must be adhered to,” he said

“We have to adhere to the constitution. However, there’s nothing wrong with the rulers giving their opinions. So we should discuss the matter and find a formula, and the best solution. We ultimately know the choice (of the attorney-general) is the prime minister’s in a parliamentary democracy.

“The King is allowed to give his views and advice and delay the appointment a little so that the feelings and sentiments of those who want to defend Malay traditions are delivered to the government. My feeling is that our wisdom and experience in this case are delivered clearly (to the rulers). We hope that the matter will be resolved shortly,” Anwar said.

He added that there were concerns that a non-Muslim attorney-general would not be able to advise the Malay Rulers on Shariah matters.

Tommy’s ethnicity and faith is central to the opposition against his nomination, as hardline groups insist that the post must be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and religion.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal has since said the Conference of Rulers will meet tomorrow to discuss the appointment of the next AG.