PM: Pakatan government to run country based on Islamic values

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the PPBM Iftar event in Putrajaya June 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the new government will continue to run the country based on Islamic values, and denied claims that the Pakatan Harapan administration will not continue protecting Islam.

Speaking before 2,000 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members at the party’s breaking of fast event, the party chairman said there were leaders who had claimed they upheld Islam but had instead conducted practices that were against the teachings of Islam.

“Some said that we will not protect Islam, but this is not true because we are responsible in governing the country without going against Islamic teachings.

“There were many who claimed they had protected Islam and said they uphold the religion, but they were found to have done things against Islamic teachings.

“This is why we will not hesitate to execute an administration with policies based on Islam and prove that their policies had not followed Islamic teachings,” said Dr Mahathir, referring to the former ruling government under Barisan Nasional.

Dr Mahathir pledged that the government will be formed according to the laws and the Federal Constitution, without going against Islam.

“This is our view. We will get to revive our country and find means to decrease the national debt so that it would not be a burden in our future,” said Dr Mahathir in his speech on his 26th day since becoming prime minister.