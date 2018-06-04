Watch: Charli XCX takes fans behind-the-scenes of Taylor Swift tour (VIDEO)

Singer Charli XCX poses backstage during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 4 — This weekend, British singer Charli XCX shared a first installment of a new YouTube video series that documents her time on Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour.

The singer is currently opening for Swift along on the major tour, which opened May 8 in Phoenix.

In the first episode of her video series, she is seen backstage at that show, preparing and “freaking out” before her performance. Later, she heads to a Los Angeles studio to work on new music.

The eight-minute video is the first in a series Charli XCX describes in an introduction as an “in-depth documentation of my life as a nerd.” Part 2, she writes, is “coming in a lil while.”

The singer revealed just last week that fans can expect plenty of new music and videos up ahead, and she made good on her promise by dropping the new party-all-night track 5 in the Morning. — AFP-Relaxnews