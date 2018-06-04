Cabinet paper to coordinate all entities under KPKT

Zuraida said most of the rejected housing loan applicants were low-cost house buyers and therefore the credit rating needed to be defined. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — A Cabinet paper on the proposal to coordinate all housing-related entities under the Housing and Local Government Ministry will be tabled in a month’s time, says Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the paper was aimed at enabling all the entities to operate in a centralised manner under the KPKT.

“Right now, all existing housing agencies are not centralised,” she told a press conference at the ministry after receiving a courtesy call from Penang State Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo here today.

At present, various agencies and ministries are involved in housing projects, such as in the development of the 1Malaysia Mesra Rakyat Housing by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd; 1Malaysia Public Servant Housing under the Prime Minister’s Department; Housing Aid Programme under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry; and Federal Territories Housing (Rumawip) under the Ministry of Federal Territories.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said she would meet with Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia officials after Aidilfitri to discuss solution for those whom housing loan applications were being rejected based on their salary slip despite having other source of income.

She said most of the rejected housing loan applicants were low-cost house buyers and therefore the credit rating needed to be defined.

“Most Malaysians especially the lower income group now has second and third source of income, as well as the wife’s income. And this has not been recognised in the application.

“We have to look into the details and see how we can relax the condition of (low-cost housing) loans,” she said. — Bernama