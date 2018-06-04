Johari to contest Umno vice presidency

Johari said Umno’s solid foundation and its resilience in the face of various challenges and crises over the years have made it a party that is still respected by its opponents. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Former Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has announced his candidacy for one of the three posts of Umno vice-president in the party elections to be held on June 30.

In a statement issued today, Johari said he has been a member of Umno since 1988, the Titiwangsa Umno Division head for the past eight years, an Umno Supreme Council member, a representative of the people for five years, held the post of second finance minister for 21 months and been involved in the corporate world for 25 years.

“I have the experience of being closely associated with people of different backgrounds, ideas and political perspectives. Hence, I am willing to continue to contribute my time, energy, ideas and experience to jointly help strengthen and restore Umno, Insya-Allah (God willing),” he said.

Johari said Umno’s solid foundation and its resilience in the face of various challenges and crises over the years have made it a party that is still respected by its opponents and, with its role as the new opposition, Umno must continue to be the voice of the people in championing their rights as well as remain relevant in the face of the current economic and national development.

“Umno is now facing a new era of social consciousness and growth in national politics where the standards and demand of the people have become more complex and varied. The voices of Umno members and the masses hoping for social change and political reform have long been heard and became louder until the outcome of the 14th General Election turned out to be not in favour of Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said. — Bernama