Lawas district health office chained after failing to pay monthly rent

The picture of the premises, which was posted on PKR N82 Bukit Sari Lawas Facebook page yesterday, has gone viral.

KUCHING, June 4 — Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim today confirmed that the premises rented by the Lawas district health office in Limbang has been locked up over failure to settle monthly rental payments.

“Based on the cross-check by the Health Department, there are unpaid rental payments for the years 2014, 2017 and 2018,” Dr Jamilah said in a statement today.

She said the unpaid payments for 2014 were due to the fact that allocations from the federal Finance Ministry had not been approved.

“While for the years 2017 and 2018, rental payments have not been settled because the change in the conditions on the use of building have not been approved by the state Lands and Survey Department,” she said.

However, she said the monthly rental payments for 2015 and 2016 have been settled with the building owner.

“In this connection, the state Health Department is in the process of getting money to settle the unpaid rental payments, getting a temporary approval on the change in conditions from the Lands and Survey for use of the premises,” she said.

Dr Jamilah said the department will also request for approval for the extension from the relevant authority on the use of the premises before all overdue rental payments are made by the Lawas district health office.