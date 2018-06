Russia's Daria Kasatkina during her fourth round match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki at Roland Garros, Paris June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 4 — Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina stunned world number two and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros today.

Kasatkina raced away with the last three games of the tie which had been halted at 3-3 in the second set late yesterday because of bad light.

Kasatkina will face US Open winner Sloane Stephens for a place in the semi-finals. — AFP