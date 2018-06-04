Animal welfare group demands proof to back allegations of trespassing, assault

Vong claimed that NAI members were only moving some of ISPCA’s items from a 0.4ha piece of land that had been alienated from the ISPCA. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 4 — Animal rights group Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare (NAI) today denied allegations that its members trespassed on another animal welfare group’s property and assaulted a shelter manager last month.

Its president Peggy Vong said the allegations made by the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (ISPCA) were untrue, and demanded that the rival group provide proof to substantiate their claims.

This comes after ISPCA president Ricky Soong recently claimed a group of people from a ‘rival group’ trespassed on his organisation’s compound in Gopeng, before one of them attacked his shelter’s director on May 24.

Soong also claimed that another member of the rival group damaged a surveillance camera.

But in a press conference today, Vong claimed no such assault had taken place.

She claimed that NAI members were only moving some of ISPCA’s items from a 0.4ha piece of land that had been alienated from the ISPCA.

“The ISPCA shelter manager came to the area and began recording us with her phone. We continued what we were doing and no one harassed, grabbed her phone, or tried to injure her,” Vong said.

“If she was recording this, it would be on her phone as proof. There is also a surveillance camera there and we would like her to provide us with evidence.”

Vong also challenged ISPCA to provide proof of their reported claim that RM 3,000 worth of equipment had gone missing.

She claimed that the surveillance camera brought up by ISPCA had only been tilted down and not broken.

“Five members of NAI are saying the assault did not happen. There must be active recordings of this and we ask that these be brought out,” Vong said.

“What is the truth and who is not telling it? We are professionals and ex-professionals. We don’t resort to petty crimes, lies and brawls.”

Vong added that NAI had made a police report against the false allegations.

The disagreement stems from a land dispute, after a 0.4ha portion of ISPCA land was alienated to the rival by the Batu Gajah district office for its activities on April 18.

Vong claimed NAI had gone to the area on May 25 to do some renovation work. She claimed they had written to Soong regarding the issue on May 4 but had not received a reply.

While speaking to press on May 30, Soong meanwhile claimed that the ‘rival group’ had trespassed into ISPCA’s compound before he could reply.

Looking forward, NAI said it would continue working tirelessly for animal welfare, and planned to fence the boundary between the two areas to prevent any further issues.