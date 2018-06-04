Azmin to meet Selangor Sultan tomorrow morning

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a press conference May 16, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SHAH ALAM, June 4 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has granted an audience tomorrow to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to discuss and resolve state administrative matters.

According to the Ruler’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, the audience would be held at Istana Bukit Kayangan here at 11am before Mohamed Azmin leaves for a one-week ‘umrah’ pilgrimage on Wednesday.

“The audience is also to discuss matters before Mohamed Azmin relinquishes his duties as the Menteri Besar on June 19,” he said in a statement.

On May 30, the Sultan of Selangor gave his consent for the appointment and swearing-in of the new Selangor Menteri Besar to be held on June 19.

The announcement came after Mohamed Azmin, who had been appointed the Menteri Besar for the second term, was named the Economic Affairs Minister in the Federal Cabinet.

Among the Selangor elected representatives tipped to replace Mohamed Azmin are Seri Setia state assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin, Sungai Tua assemblyman Amirudin Shari, Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad and Paya Jaras Mohd assemblyman Khairuddin Othman. — Bernama