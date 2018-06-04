Bursa ends lower on profit-taking

Volume dropped to 2.77 billion units, valued at RM2.82 billion, from Friday’s close of 2.88 billion units valued at RM2.79 billion. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended easier today on mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Maybank, TNB and Sime Darby, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.21 points weaker at 1,755.17 after opening 5.23 points better at 1,761.61 from Friday’s close of 1,756.38.

It moved between 1,745.75 and 1,761.61 throughout the session.

Maybank erased six sen to RM9.98, TNB eased 16 sen to RM14.34 and Sime Darby fell 10 sen to RM5.25.

Market breadth was positive with 477 gainers against 444 losers while 380 counters were unchanged, 600 untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Volume dropped to 2.77 billion units, valued at RM2.82 billion, from Friday’s close of 2.88 billion units valued at RM2.79 billion.

InterPacific Securities Head of Research Pong Teng Siew said the lower performance today was due to the wait-and-see attitude adopted by investors as they await for fresh leads.

“We see foreign investors selling bluechip stocks like TM and IOI Corp and withdrawing from the market.

“There will be profit-taking over two to three days this week but we will see the Bursa Malaysia climb back gradually,” he told Bernama.

Pong also said Bursa Malaysia's decline, however, was capped by gains in technology, consumer and manufacturing counters.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM24.02, Petronas Chemicals rose 12 sen to RM8.25 and CIMB unchanged at RM6.10.

Of actives, MyEG lost 17.5 sen to 68.5 sen, Sapura Energy and Eduspec were unchanged at 58.5 sen and seven sen, respectively, while Ewein improved 11.5 sen to 82.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 19.84 points to 12,255.74, the FBMT 100 Index perked 15.14 points to 12,069.10 but the FBM Ace eased 1.81 points to 5,047.74.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 17.06 points to 12,237.27 and the FBM 70 was 98.53 points higher at 15,540.69.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 17.38 points to 17,634.41, the Industrial Index bagged 32.67 points to 3,197.49 while the Plantation Index fell 55.55 points to 7,644.71.

Main Market volume, declined to 1.76 billion shares, worth RM2.6 billion, from Friday’s close of 1.81 billion shares worth RM2.6 billion.

Warrants volume added to 604.61 million units, valued at RM133.60 million, from 603.84 million units, worth RM112.58 million.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 400.42 million shares, worth RM111.17 million, Friday's 470.42 million shares valued at RM76.21 million.

Consumer products accounted for 31.95 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (204.18 million), construction (129.44 million), trade and services (936.77 million), technology (48.81 million), infrastructure (12.83 million), SPAC (47.82 million), finance (97.30 million), hotels (8.80 million), properties (204.58 million), plantations (25.56 million), mining (31,100), REITs (11.05 million), and closed/fund (15,000). — Bernama