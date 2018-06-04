Salleh to take over Musa’s duties as Sabah BN chief

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has been named Sabah BN chairman. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — Sabah BN vice-chairman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak will be taking over official duties from Tan Sri Musa Aman as the BN state chairman.

BN vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the announcement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is in Sabah for the first time since the general election last month said that this was to allow Musa time to take care of his legal affairs.

“He will be taking over duties of the Sabah BN chairman for now. I am sure that Musa will have to concentrate on other affairs particularly his court case,” he said.

“That was the decision made today,” he said after chairing a meeting with Sabah Umno leaders and assemblymen at the Umno headquarters today.

Salleh and Musa were both absent from the meeting.

The move comes amid Musa’s absence from public appearance since leaving Sabah on May 14, following the swearing in of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister on May 12.

Musa was sworn in on May 10 as chief minister but several defections from Umno and Upko assemblymen caused him to lose the majority. Head of State Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin later had requested him to step down.

Musa subsequently filed a suit on May 17 to declare Shafie’s appointment as unconstitutional.

Musa is currently wanted by police for investigations into criminal intimidation and by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission over graft claims.