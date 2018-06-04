Future and Partynextdoor share video for ‘No Shame’

US rapper Future’s video for ‘No Shame’ features Canadian rapper Partynextdoor. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — US rapper Future has shared a video for his Superfly track No Shame featuring Canadian rapper Partynextdoor.

Future is curating the soundtrack for Superfly, a remake of the 1970s movie Super Fly. After sharing several of its tracks, he is now offering up a video for this Auto-Tune-heavy track, which dropped a month ago.

In the video, scenes from the movie and shots of its star, Trevor Jackson, play throughout as the two featured artists rap on a Cadillac against a gray backdrop.

Last week, Future unveiled the full track listing for the soundtrack, with high-profile artists such as 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Miguel and Khalid all set to feature. The soundtrack is due out this Friday, a week before the movie hits US theaters. AFP-Relaxnews