First look at Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Children Act’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming ‘The Children Act’ that stars Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Fionn Whitehead.

LONDON, June 4 — Watch the first trailer for upcoming family drama The Children Act that stars Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Fionn Whitehead.

Based on the best-selling novel by Ian McEwan, Thompson stars as eminent high court judge Fiona Maye who finds her marriage to Jack (Tucci) on the brinks due to the demands of her job. With her private life already in turmoil, Fiona is asked to rule on the case of Adam (Whitehead), a brilliant young boy who is refusing a life-saving blood transfusion on religious grounds.

The film also stars Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins and Rosie Cavaliero.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Fiona Maye (Thompson ) is an eminent high court judge presiding over ethically complex cases. As the demands of her job cause her marriage to Jack (Tucci) to reach tipping point, Fiona is asked to rule on the case of Adam (Whitehead), a brilliant young boy who is refusing a life-saving blood transfusion on religious grounds. With her private life in turmoil, Fiona finds herself drawn into the case, taking the unorthodox step of halting proceedings in order to visit Adam in hospital. As the two form a profound connection and powerful emotions come to light, Fiona’s judgement is put to the test with momentous consequences as she must ultimately decide whether Adam lives or dies.”

The Children Act is set for release on August 24.