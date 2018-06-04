Toshiba releases interface bridge devices for automotive infotainment applications

Toshiba has a new range of interface bridge devices for automotive infotainment applications. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) released a new range of video interface bridge devices intended for modern automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) applications.

Toshiba’s new range of video interface bridge devices provide HDMI to MIPI CSI-2 (TC9590), MIPI CSI-2 to/from parallel (TC9591) and MIPI DSI to LVDS (TC9592/3) connectivity, a statement said.

The devices are offered in 0.65 mm pitch, VFBGA packages between 5 x 5 mm and 7 x 7 mm, with the exception of the TC9590 which is housed in an LFBGA64, 0.8mm pitch 7 x 7mm package.

All of the devices operate from -40°C to +85°C, although the TC9591XBG extends the upper limit to +105°C. Sample shipments of the devices start this month.

Toshiba is among the leading general devices companies which offers customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD. More information at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html. — Bernama