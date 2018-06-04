Rosmah summoned to MACC tomorrow

Rosmah is scheduled to turn up at 11am to assist in investigations related to the SRC International Sdn Bhd. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is required to be present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow.

She is scheduled to turn up at 11am to assist in investigations related to the SRC International Sdn Bhd.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the MACC would be recording Rosmah’s statement on the matter.

“Yes, the notice has been given to Rosmah, and she needs to be present tomorrow to facilitate investigations,” he told Bernama.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was then placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012.

On Jan 26, 2016, the media quoted Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali as saying that no criminal offence was committed by Najib in cases involving an alleged RM2.6 billion donation, and funds from SRC International. — Bernama