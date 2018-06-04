MoF: Over RM31m collected for Tabung Harapan

Tabung Harapan Malaysia has garnered RM31,440,410.13 as of 3pm today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected over RM31 million so far, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

According to the MoF , Tabung Harapan Malaysia has garnered RM31,440,410.13 as of 3pm today.

Last week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the crowdfund was formed in response to Malaysians’ concerns over the economic mismanagement by the former Barisan Nasional government, thanking them for their “patriotic move” to donate to the government.

The account will remain open until the government manages to hit a sizeable target, as the national debt is currently at RM1 trillion.

Tax exemptions will also be given to all who donate to the cause, including companies, Lim said yesterday, adding that there will be no cap on the limit.