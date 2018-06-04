Michael Foong is Maybank’s new International CEO

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank Bhd bank branch in Jalan Medan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) today announced the appointment of Michael Foong Seong Yew as International Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 1, 2018.

In addition to his role as group chief strategy officer, Foong takes over the leadership of International CEO from Pollie Sim, who retired from Maybank on same day.

Foong has made contributions to business when he oversaw, with the Group President & CEO, the transformation programmes for Maybank Hong Kong, Maybank Philippines and Maybank Cambodia from 2014.

In addition, he drove the adoption of new and enhanced digital platforms, partnering with Group Community Financial Services, for International business units since 2016.

Prior to joining Maybank, Foong was the Senior Managing Director of Accenture’s management consulting practice in Malaysia.

He spent 17 years serving financial services clients throughout Asia, primarily banks but also including insurance companies and stock exchanges.

He held various management positions in Accenture, including co-managing Accenture’s Asia-Pacific Technology Ventures unit from 2000 to 2002, and after that, Accenture’s Asia-Pacific Corporate Development office.

He has also worked in locations throughout Asia Pacific and spent seven years seconded as a leader into Accenture’s offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Jakarta.