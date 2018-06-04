Mike Shinoda adds Singapore to ‘Post Traumatic’ solo tour

Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson of Linkin Park accept the Favourite Artist — Alternative Rock award at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 4 — Looks like Singapore is about the experience a “Post Traumatic” session as Mike Shinoda has announced a show at the lion city as part of his Asia tour.

The Singapore show will be held at Zepp @ BigBox Singapore on August 22.

Pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday, via TICKETFLAP at www.ticketflap.com, where tickets are priced at SGD$138 (RM) with an option for priority-entry add-on at SGD$20.

After that on June 11 onwards General Public ticket sales will commence at 10am on SISTIC’s website; www.sistic.com.sg. Tickets are priced at SGD$148, but if you buy three tickets, then you’re entitled to the Group Package rate of SGD$138 per ticket.

Earlier it was announced that the Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda would be in Bangkok for his debut solo show on August 9.

Shinoda’s “Post Traumatic” tour is to promote his solo EP of the same name that was released back on January 25. The work is the result of Shinoda’s way of dealing with the death of Linkin Park’s frontman and his dearest friend, Chester Bennington.

Attendees of the “Post Traumatic” tour will probably also get to hear new material as Shinoda is releasing an album this June 15 which will include six tracks; three taken from the Post Traumatic EP and three new songs. — TheHive.Asia