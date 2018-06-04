Horror film director pledges 10pc of box office earnings to Tabung Harapan (VIDEO)

'Buyer Beware' tells the story of a property agent who sells haunted houses to unsuspecting clients. — Picture courtesy of Jeffrey Chiang

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Malaysian film director Jeffrey Chiang pledged 10 per cent of the net box office earnings collected for his upcoming supernatural horror Buyer Beware to support Tabung Harapan Malaysia, the community funding initiative to help the country alleviate its national debt.

“With the recent inception of [Tabung Harapan] by the newly installed government led by Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad, as filmmakers, we feel our pledge of donating a portion of our ticket sales would help alleviate the sizeable debt this country has amassed,” Chiang told Malay Mail.

“It is also our hope that we, as part of the Malaysian creative industry, are able to contribute not only in terms of entertainment value with our work but financial support where possible.”

Buyer Beware tells the story of a property agent who sells haunted houses to unsuspecting clients.

Chiang, who is best known for writing Malaysia’s first 3D English animated movie SeeFood, also wrote and produced the film which is slated for a July 19 release in cinemas nationwide.

It features Hong Kong stars Carlos Chan, Bryant Mak, Carmen Soup and veterans Mimi Kung and KK Cheung.

The movie is produced by Singapore-based film production and distribution company mm2 Entertainment and was shot in the Klang Valley with a crew made up mostly of Malaysians.

Tabung Harapan, which was set up last week, has raised over RM31 million in donations as of today.