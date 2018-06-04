Apandi Ali and Tommy Thomas: Who is crisis-free? — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Syed Saddiq says Tommy Thomas' sharp legal mind is needed at this juncture to reform and regain the faith of the people in the judiciary body. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — We wonder why there is a trust deficit among people.

Being a newly elected member of the parliament, I carry on my shoulder the weight and the mandate of the people that have voted the Pakatan Harapan government in. In order for Pakatan Harapan to deliver, we need an Attorney General that is capable of handling the various hot issues that the current government is unravelling.

The question now is why are there obstacles in the appointment of the new Attorney General, but no issues when Tan Sri Apandi Ali was appointed? I think the people deserve to know the real reason for both issues. People’s trust deficit is high because of inconsistencies in the appointment of the Attorney General.

People are already questioning why there was silence in the appointment of Apandi Ali and there was no extra prerequisite that was placed on his appointment. This only bring questions to my head on what could possibly be in the heads of the people that are advising the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on this matter.

To refresh their memories, if you look back to July 27, 2015, the day that Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail was terminated from his position of Attorney General because of health issues, that particular move came as a shock to many including Tan Sri Gani Patail himself, who never saw his health as an impediment to carry out his duties. He was not even given any proper time to respond or even collect his thoughts for a proper statement. His successor was immediately named on the same day.

There were a lot of rumours flying around social media stating that his termination was because he was the lead prosecutor and a key member in the task force investigating 1MDB. At this juncture there was no questioning from the inner circle of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, whose main responsibility is to advice him on the matter. Maybe the urgency of the matter warrants a quick appointment, however, if we review Tan Sri Apandi Ali’s credibility, it still brings a thousand questions. Someone who was a former Umno member, bear in mind, a treasurer of Umno Kelantan could be the new Attorney General to replace Tan Sri Gani Patail and spearhead the 1MDB investigation. Again the advisors were incompetent.

Note that it was not only him being an Umno member that hits the mark but also him leading a three-panel bench in the controversial Altantuya Shaariibu case where he acquitted Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri and Cpl Sirul Azhar Umar and also allowed Zahid Hamidi to keep his Bagan Datoh Parliamentary seat in a legal challenge filed by PKR candidate Mahdi Hassan. Again, no red flag was raised.

Six months later, on the 25th of January 2016, Tan Sri Apandi Ali cleared the former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak of graft after receving funds from a Saudi royal family. People raged at this decision, especially with him rejecting a request for legal assistance from Switzerland.

Despite a new Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and all the controversies surrounding Tan Sri Apandi Ali, he got his contract (that is supposed to end on 27 July 2018) extended. All hell broke loose when Tan Sri Gani Patail revealed to Malaysians that he was close to charging Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak before he was terminated from his duties.

But on the question of Tommy Thomas, is he really an agent of Pakatan Harapan or simply a talented legal counsel? I would say it is the latter. First things first, there is simply no mandate or reason for the Attorney-General's Chambers to advise on Shariah matters. This is echoed by top legal experts like Malik Imtiaz.

His credentials speak for themselves, having represented various clients from the Kelantan state government in demanding for oil royalties, to Fahdah and Ahmad Lutfi Othman against Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor and also family members of MH370 victims against Malaysia Airlines. People picked him not being because he was pro Pakatan or Pro Barisan but because he can deliver.

We are at a crucial period where we need someone who is not only a capable litigator to set matters straight but also a legal advisor that can assist the government in transforming the system to be more transparent and more accountable. Tommy Thomas fits the bill perfectly.

His sharp legal mind is what we need at this juncture to reform and regain the faith of the people in the judiciary body.

We are at a point of trust deficit. There is no consistency from the people who advise YDPA on this matter. We all know the country needs us now more than ever. Our nation cannot move forward because of inconsistent treatment on the appointment of Attorney General. One could not help but wonder what is the motive behind the brouhaha against the choice of the new AG now, but not then when Apandi Ali was clearly a questionable choice?

* Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is the Muar MP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief.