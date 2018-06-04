AG impasse threatens to divide public over race, religion, says Sarawak PKR

Baru said having a competent and untainted AG will go a long way in showing that the new government is serious about the reforms it has promised to undertake. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 4 — Sarawak PKR leader Baru Bian today expressed his concern that the reluctance to accept Putrajaya’s proposal for the new Attorney-General (AG) threatens to separate the public based on race and religion.

He said he is disappointed that race and religion have been dragged into the equation when there is no legal basis for these to be of any consideration in the appointment of the AG.

“The results of the 14th general election have also shown that Malaysians rejected the divisive politics of race and religion practised by Umno,” the Selangau MP said.

He said having a competent and untainted AG will go a long way in showing that the new government is serious about the reforms it has promised to undertake.

“The Palace must know that the recommendation for Tommy Thomas has the approval and support of the component parties of PH, and of the fact that Malaysians just want to get on with rebuilding and restoring our country,” he said.

DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari had earlier proposed for Baru himself to be an AG nominee, if the post were to be appointed from an MP.

Separately, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth wing has defended the PH federal government in proposing Thomas to take over from out-of-favour Tan Sri Apandi Ali.

Its head Michael Tiang said that Thomas meets the necessary legal requirements to be the next AG as clearly being spelled out under Articles 123 and 145 of the Federal Constitution.

”It has always been SUPP’s stand to uphold the spirits and the letters of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of this land,” he told reporters after a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 59th anniversary of the party.

“Our party firmly believes that the Federal Constitution does not in any way discriminate any race or religion,” he said, adding that the constitution is the cornerstone of Malaysia’ s multiracial, multi religions, multicultural, democratic and secular community