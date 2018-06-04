Tabung Harapan receives RM100,000 from TARCians

Yeoh said both public and private sectors have come together to help in every possible way to solve the country’s debt. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SELANGOR, June 4 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), a crowdfunding to help raise money to repay Malaysia’s national debt amounting to RM1 trillion, today received RM100,000 from the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) TARCian Alumni Association.

The association, located in Subang Jaya, is a representative body of all former students of KTAR.

Segambut MP and Selangor state speaker Hannah Yeoh said as the representative for the fund, the sum collected in such short notice is considered significant.

“Since the establishment of the fund last week, the amount collected from the association within 24 hours is significant for me.

“On behalf of the government and as one of the MPs who has been invited in forming this fund, I am honoured to receive the donation for THM,” she said during the media briefing.

Yeoh, who was the former Subang MP, said both public and private sectors have come together to help in every possible way to solve the country’s debt.

TARCian President Datuk Yap Kuak Fong said the amount collected was from 15 executive council members who have generously donated to the association.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of yesterday, THM has collected RM27 million.