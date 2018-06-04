Bursa marginally higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa is in positive territory at mid-afternoon after range-bound trading. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally higher at mid-afternoon today, in rangebound trading with buying interspersing with selling in bluechip counters.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,756.66, up 0.28 of-a-point from Friday’s close of 1,756.38.

It moved between 1,745.75 and 1,761.61 throughout the session.

Market breadth was almost even with 426 losers against 425 gainers, while 333 counters were unchanged, 717 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.91 billion shares worth RM1.52 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slid five sen to RM9.99, Public Bank went down two sen to RM23.98, TNB slid 14 sen to RM14.36, Petronas Chemicals rose 11 sen to RM8.24 and CIMB added one sen to RM6.11.

Of the actives, MyEG lost 15.5 sen to 70.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 58.5 sen, Eduspec added one sen to eight sen and Ewein rose 10.5 sen to 81.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index put on 29.35 points to 12,265.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 38.61 points to 12,258.82 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 25.87 points to 12,079.83.

The FBM 70 rose 113.14 points to 14,555.31 but the FBM Ace lost 37.08 points to 5,012.47.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 30.30 points higher at 17,647.33, the Industrial Index gained 29.07 points to 3,193.89 while the Plantation Index fell 5.34 points to 7,694.92. — Bernama