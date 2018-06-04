RM10,000 reward awaits for info on ‘fugitive’ Jamal’s whereabouts

Lim had in a tweet this morning stated an offer of RM10,000 was put on the table for those able to supply information on Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Jamal Md Yunos (pic). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — A bounty of RM10,000 has been offered through Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, for anyone who can provide credible and useful information on the whereabouts of runaway Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Jamal Md Yunos.

Lim had in a tweet this morning stated an offer of RM10,000 was put on the table for those able to supply information on Jamal.

“A commoner, through me, wishes to offer a reward of RM10,000 to anyone who has verified information concerning the hideout of the Sungai Besar Umno division leader who is being hunted down by police,” the tweet read.

Lim told Malay Mail the offer was made by a businessman acquaintance of him, who he met on Sunday night.

“He came up to me and made the cash offer during a dinner event I attended.

“I called him back in the morning to check if he was serious about his offer, which he was indeed,” he said.

Lim said the donor was offering the amount stated in cash, with the intentions of Jamal being arrested swiftly.

“He feels strongly about Jamal running away from under the nose of the police, and wants him to be brought to book and arrested immediately,” he said, referring to his friend.

Lim said all the information received would then be channelled to the police for them to establish if indeed new leads had been gained.

“The information can come to me very easily, as I am contactable through many means even social media.

“However, once we get the info, we will give it to the police and from there they will tell me if the information was useful to their investigations,” he said.

Lim explained the recipient of the RM10,000 bounty would not necessarily have to lead police to Jamal’s doorstep, but as long as it pointed police in the right direction.

“Even though if Jamal is not located after the new information, as long as the info is new and useful, we will give the informant the RM10,000,” he said.

Earlier today, Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference hinted that Jamal might be arrested by police today, without naming a supposed hideout.