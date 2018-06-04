In Ipoh, caterer does his bit for Tabung Harapan

Yan Chee Kuan (second left) speaks during a press conference at the Perak DAP headquarters in Ipoh June 4, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Perak DAP

IPOH, June 4 — Seeing others doing their bid to save Malaysia, a caterer also does not want to be left out.

For three days from this Wednesday (June 7), Yan Chee Kuan will be selling his food where all proceeds will be donated to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Speaking to the press here today, the 39-year-old said he initially thought of donating money to the fund.

“But my family said it would be more meaningful to sell food that is made by us,” he said.

Yan said his charity sale would begin at 7.30am until all food is sold out.

“On Wednesday, I will sell at Menglembu market, Thursday at SPPK market and Friday at UTC,” he added, referring to the Urban Transformation Centre.

Among the food available are curry chicken, acar and Thai style tofu.

“Each packet of food will be sold at RM10,” he said, adding he hoped to raise at least RM10,000 from his three days effort.

Yan said he had participated in charity fare before and this was his first time donating to a national fund.

“On other days, my food is sold at between RM6 and RM7 each packet but for this charity event, I will give it a bigger portion,” he added.

He also urged all Malaysians especially businesses to chip in.

State executive councillor Howard Lee Chuan How, who was also present, lauded Yan’s effort in helping Malaysia.

“Since the launching of the fund, many have come forward to donate. It shows the people’s sincerity in helping the country.”

“Today it is a similar effort but different amount,” he added.

For details, contact Yan at 012-5168681.