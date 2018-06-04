Race, religion is not relevant in appointment of civil servants — Pusat KOMAS

JUNE 4 — Pusat KOMAS is appalled by the efforts by certain parties which deliberately slow down the process of institutional reforms in the country. These parties have been raising the issue of race and religion in the appointment of civil servants.

It is essential to note that the process of institutional reforms looks seriously on the reformation of key institutions in the nation such as the financial institutions, judiciary, executives, legislators and also public administration. The reform process does not encompass the changes in policy and administrative matters only; but also includes the changes in leadership and organizational structure.

However, it is disappointing that there are still groups who oppose the noble and important effort to restore the institutions in Malaysia by using race and religion as an excuse. This is reflected in the appointment of Mr. Lim Guan Eng as the Minister of Finance of Malaysia and the now, hotly debated nomination of Mr. Tommy Thomas as the Attorney General by Putrajaya. These groups have constantly opposed the appointment and nomination of Putrajaya by insisting that these posts should be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and religion.

Pusat KOMAS believes that the archaic thinking of race and religion should not be a criterion in the selection of key leaders in the nation as the appointment of these leaders should be based on their knowledge and expertise and not solely on their race and religion. We would also like to remind that it was because of that archaic thinking that caused Malaysia to be in its lowest point as country that require this reform agenda to take into place. Hence, it is imperative for us to learn from our past and move away from the misuse of race and religion in Malaysia.

Pusat KOMAS would also like to remind that the general public in Malaysia has rejected and buried the notion of racial and religious politic on 9th May 2018. Hence, we would like to call every Malaysians including those who are otherwise convinced, to support the government’s decision to select and nominate individuals who are competent and knowledgeable to fill up important key positions in the nation. It is through the selection and appointment of these highly competent people that the process of institutional reform could go on smoothly.

Only then, Malaysia will be able to be a better nation.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.