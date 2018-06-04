Not yet in govt, Anwar defends use of official jet, DPM house

De facto PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not currently hold any position in government was forced to clarify his use of public assets. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — Amid allegations of power abuse, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted today that he has not done anything wrong by flying in a government plane and staying in the official residence reserved for the deputy prime minister who is his wife.

The de facto PKR leader who has practically been anointed the next prime minister but does not currently hold any position in government was forced to clarify his use of public assets.

“As a normal citizen I don’t have the right to use it, so I won’t. But the DPM was on an official trip. Should I go in a car and arrive next day? And come back in a car and arrive the next day? We considered it,” he said during a video interview broadcast “live” on the Facebook page of INVOKE Malaysia.

He denied the allegations of power abuse, saying he only used the government jet as he was escorting his wife and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during her recent official trip to Kota Baru, Kelantan

Anwar said it was ok for the public to criticise the move but they must also be able to accept his explanation.

“I did not use the official jet without the deputy prime minister. I used a Firefly flight to Penang and use a private plane to see the Sultan of Johor. It was not for personal reasons,” he said.

Anwar was asked to comment on recent controversies of him using a government jet to meet the Kelantan royal family in Kota Baru and also on the use of the deputy prime minister’s official residence in Sri Satria, Putrajaya, for a PKR meeting.

Anwar denied wrongdoing on both events.

“The purpose of the meeting at the house was to meet the MPs and ADUNs and tell them what they need to do. To me, that is not abuse of power. But that’s what I think, I think we should explain it and go ahead and do it.

“Nurul Izzah said she did not want it to become an issue so we moved it. But I do not feel strongly about it. Sometimes it’s for practical reasons.

“Before, the PM had to meet foreign visitors at 4pm and then have the supreme council meeting at 4.30pm. Back then it was Umno. To me, doesn’t make sense to get in car and go all the way somewhere else. To me, that’s not wrongdoing but still, we need to be careful because it can lead to other things,” he said.

Anwar said it that the positive side is that Malaysians were now more critical of their leaders and in turn, leaders needed to be more accountable.

“But do not let it stop you from doing your job. What you should be careful of is taking money, abuse of power, taking contracts without tender, make cronies rich. This is what we should be careful of,” he said.